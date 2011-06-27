  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. 2022 Lexus IS 300
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Lexus IS 300 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 IS 300
More about the 2022 IS 300
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower260 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque236 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity958 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Premium Package +$4,120
Comfort Package +$2,475
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
293 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Navigation Package +$1,670
Carpet Trunk Mat +$120
All-Weather Floor Mats +$110
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
All-Weather Trunk Tray +$120
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logo +$25
Illuminated Door Sills +$425
Mark Levinson Audio +$1,080
Navigation Package w//Mark Levinson Audio System +$2,750
Cargo Net +$75
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front leg room44.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Triple Beam Headlamps +$1,250
Rear Bumper Applique +$85
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
Door Edge Guards +$140
Illuminated Trunk Sill +$450
Rear Spoiler +$400
Premium Paint +$500
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Alloy Wheel Locks +$85
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,847 lbs.
EPA interior volume101.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,805 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.7 in.
Length185.4 in.
Maximum payload958 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.4 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Caviar
  • Atomic Silver
  • Iridium
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Grecian Water
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leatherette
  • Glazed Caramel, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Lexus IS 300 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models