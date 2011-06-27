  1. Home
2021 Lexus IS 300 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 IS 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.4/539.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
293 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mark Levinson Audioyes
Navigation Systemyes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.8 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Triple Beam Headlampsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Illuminated Trunk Sillyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Summer Tiresyes
Premium Paintyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Dimensions
Length185.4 in.
Curb weight3715 lbs.
Gross weight4690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume101.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload975 lbs.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Grecian Water
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Caviar
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Iridium
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Glazed Caramel, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
