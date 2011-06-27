  1. Home
2019 Lexus IS 300 F SPORT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,805
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Turning circle35.4 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
F SPORT Package w/18" Wheels and All-Season Tiresyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
293 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Systemyes
F SPORT Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Audio Systemyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
F SPORT Perforated Leather Heated Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Key Glovesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Triple Beam Headlampsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight3737 lbs.
Gross weight4686 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume104.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload949 lbs.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Caviar
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Redline
  • Ultra White
  • Atomic Silver
Interior Colors
  • Chateau, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

