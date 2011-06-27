  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. Used 2003 Lexus IS 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift Features & Specs

More about the 2003 IS 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,805
See IS 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,805
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,805
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/385.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,805
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,805
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,805
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
240 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,805
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,805
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,805
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,805
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,805
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,805
Front track58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length176.6 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.5 in.
EPA interior volume99.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,805
Exterior Colors
  • Intensa Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White
  • Thundercloud Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Solar Yellow
  • Absolutely Red
  • Electric Green Mica
  • Cibola Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ash Gray
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,805
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P215/45R Z tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,805
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,805
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See IS 300 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 E-Shift info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles