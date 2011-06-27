  1. Home
Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 Crafted Line Features & Specs

More about the 2015 IS 250
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower204 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,690
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,690
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,690
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
Trunk Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,690
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,690
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Length183.7 in.
Gross weight4685 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume104.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Scarlet, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,690
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/35R Y tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,690
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,690
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
