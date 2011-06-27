  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 250
  4. Used 2012 Lexus IS 250
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 IS 250
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,425
See IS 250 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,425
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,425
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)344.0/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower204 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Premium Package Value Editionyes
Luxury Plus Value Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,425
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
194 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,425
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
F-Sport Shift Knobyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,425
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,425
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room30.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Headlamp Washersyes
Rear Spoileryes
F-Sport Carbon Fiber Engine Coveryes
F-Sport Forged Alloy Wheels w/Tiresyes
Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
19" F-Sport Full-Face Alloy Wheels w/Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Bi-Xenon High Intensity Headlampsyes
F-Sport Wheel Installation Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3651 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Length180.3 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume99.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Exterior Colors
  • Cerulean Blue Metallic
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Matador Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Ecru, leather
  • Ecru, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,425
225/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,425
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,425
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See IS 250 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Lexus IS 250 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles