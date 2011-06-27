  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 250 C
  4. Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 IS 250 C
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,360
See IS 250 C Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,360
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/516.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower204 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,360
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Navigation System/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,360
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
194 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,360
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats w/Wood Trimyes
Trunk Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,360
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,360
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room25.9 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,360
19" F-Sport Full-Face Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgradeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Windscreenyes
18" ISP Mode Wheel Upgradeyes
18" ISP Mode Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgradeyes
F-Sport Grilleyes
18" Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheelsyes
18" G-Spider Wheel Upgradeyes
18" G-Spider Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgradeyes
Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LEDyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
19" F-Sport Alloy Wheel and Tire Upgradeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.8 cu.ft.
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume98.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Cerulean Blue Metallic
  • Deep Sea Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Alabaster, leather
  • Alabaster, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,360
245/45R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,360
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,360
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See IS 250 C Inventory

Related Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles