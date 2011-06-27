  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus HS 250h
  4. Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2011 HS 250h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,100
See HS 250h Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)507.5/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Park Assist Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,100
diversity antennayes
137 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,100
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Trunk Matyes
Premium Floor Matsyes
Navigation Systemyes
Mark Levinson Audio Systemyes
Envelope Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Rear Spoileryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
LED Headlampsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Gross weight4686 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length184.8 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height59.3 in.
EPA interior volume102.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Exterior Colors
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Silver Opal Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Black Opal Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P225/45R W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,100
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See HS 250h Inventory

Related Used 2011 Lexus HS 250h Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles