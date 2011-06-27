  1. Home
Used 2005 Lexus GX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

"Love my Ellie Car"

annieknight67@att.net, 07/12/2015
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I special ordered the 2005 GX470 Sport over 10 years ago. I love this car! I now have 150,000 miles on it and have never had a single problem. I am very hesitant to trade her in but when I do I will buy the same newer version. Great job LEXUS.

GX Spot

Berle, 11/08/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is our 3rd Lexus trading up from the RX model. The main reason we bought the GX is its size while driving around Florida. We are totally thrilled with the performance of this vehicle. The interior is well appointed and is the best ride we have had in years owning a vehicle. Driving is a joy on a calm day. If it is windy you are going to struggle with the wheel when sudden gust prevail. Passenger seating is very good in the back except for the cargo area fold down seating. Just try to get back there. Leg room zero and tolerable for young kids. Cargo area and rear door needs work. With cargo seats stored you are limited with space for any large items unless you remove the seats.

Used GX after 11 years of travels

Marius, 03/28/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

Have owned over 50 cars in my 22 years of driving :) picked up car with 145k miles for $12k with luxury packg , great value for the money . Drove Porsche suv and Mercedes suv in same price range they will fall apart with that mileage asap . On high mileage cars expect $2000 a year in maintenance. Car is extremely comfortable has the best sound system in class for the money , not a single rattle in the cabin after 11 years . Will burn 13mpg in town and 17-19mpg hwy. Will cross any ice snow mud river and hill you can throw on it . Does 8.8s to 60mph . People have them with 300k miles on first transmissions :) it's land cruiser prado - in Asia and Australia used also by fire/medical departments .dont be afraid of high mileage just check carfax service history , the looks will grow on you . Recommended for adventures and families, it goes anywhere beside heavy rock crawling trails. Feels like a tank drives like a sedan and parks very easy . Get only the ones fully loaded .Dont buy without mark levinsons audio or backup camera .it axes me that people still give it compliments and think it's triple the money paid :)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Suv Ever

Mohammad Omair, 06/10/2016
4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have never owned this smooth vehicle in my life. Usually trucks which have superb offload capabilities don't have such luxurious ride on paved roads. This is the quietest vehicle I have ever owned both on gravel and on paved roads. The Only draw back is the MPG. If gas consumption is not a problem, it is the best SUV to own with no unexpected maintenance.

Performance
Great Value for a Luxury SUV

kellerman, 01/22/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I live in the mountains and work in real estate. My driving habits are much more demanding than the typical buyer. I use the vehicle regularly in wintry conditions and also off road. In both capacities, the vehicle is extremely capable and gives the driver lots of confidence. The SUV is very luxurious and has much better build quality than its American competitors. Nav, Bluetooth, rear-view camera, and DVD all work well. I get around 16 MPG, but that is better than other heavy SUVs that get around 12-13 MPG in this area.

