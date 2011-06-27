  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 470
  4. Used 2003 Lexus GX 470
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 GX 470
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,925
See GX 470 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,925
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322/391 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,925
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,925
diversity antennayes
rear volume controlsyes
AM/FM stereoyes
124 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,925
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,925
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Rear head room40 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4675 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1575 lbs.
Angle of departure25 degrees
Length188.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height74.6 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Dollar Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Dorado Gold Pearl
  • Blue Meridian Pearl
  • Silver Pine Metallic
  • Ash Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,925
P265/65R H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,925
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,925
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See GX 470 Inventory

Related Used 2003 Lexus GX 470 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles