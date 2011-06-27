  1. Home
2022 Lexus GX 460 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 GX 460
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,425
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
descent controlyes
full time 4WDyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/437.0 mi.
Base engine size4.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower301 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Black Line Special Edition +$3,835
Premium Package +$1,335
Premium Plus Package +$3,030
Premium Plus Package w/Captain's Chairs +$3,355
Premium Plus Sport Design w/Captain's Chairs +$5,750
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Carpet Cargo Mat +$140
Key Gloves +$25
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$125
All-Weather Floor Liners +$220
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats +$640
In-Vehicle Safe +$305
Cargo-Area Tonneau Cover +$150
Heated Wood and Leather Steering Wheel +$450
Cargo Net +$75
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
folding center armrestyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Headlamp Washers +$100
18" F SPORT Alloy Wheels +$1,550
Alloy Wheel Locks +$85
Door Edge Guards +$155
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
18" Dark Gray Metallic Alloy Wheelsyes
Exhaust Tip +$130
Premium Paint +$500
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5126 lbs.
EPA interior volume141.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height74.2 in.
Length192.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.2 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Nori Green Pearl
  • Atomic Silver
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Claret Mica
  • Black Onyx
  • Caviar
Interior Colors
  • Ecru, leatherette
  • Sepia, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Rioja Red, leatherette
  • Black/Gray w/Gray Stitching, leatherette
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
