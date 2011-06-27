  1. Home
2019 Lexus GX 460 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,505
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Torque329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,505
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Navigation System w/Color Multimedia Displayyes
Premium Packageyes
Premium Package w/Captains Chairsyes
Premium Package w/Ecru Leatheryes
Sport Design Package w/Captains Chairsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,505
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,505
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo-Area Tonneau Coveryes
Mahogany Wood and Leather Steering Wheel and Shift Knobyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Key Glovesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,505
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,505
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Headlamp Washersyes
18" F SPORT Wheel Upgradeyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Exhaust Tipyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Maximum cargo capacity64.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5130 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Maximum payload1470 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height74.2 in.
EPA interior volume141.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Claret Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Fire Agate Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Ecru, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Sepia, leather
  • Sepia, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,505
fullsize matching spare tireyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,505
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,505
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
