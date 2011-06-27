Used 2017 Lexus GX 460 SUV Consumer Reviews

Great overall SUV, if you want an SUV Jim , 10/11/2017 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I wanted a true SUV and not a crossover, so that pretty much limited my choices to Jeep, Lexus, and Land Rover (I know there are others like the G waggen, but these are the ones I considered). Although I had and loved a Grand Cherokee ZJ limited, I don't really like the size, comfort or look of the modern Grand Cherokee, so that was not an option. I own a land rover Discovery 2, and although I love it, it is not the most reliable car. The newest generation, the new discovery 5, was louder, uglier and felt less comfortable then the GX. The Velar has a nicer dashboard, but no 4Lo or locking differential AND it is a lot smaller. The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are both more expensive and neither felt all that much more comfortable then the GX (tbh, I think the GX rides better). In addition, it seems that every rover dealership has a few buy backs for sale and my experience with land rover dealerships leaves a lot to desired. So I decided those were not for me. Then there was the GX. Large, strong, dependable, good looking, locking center dif, quiet and comfortable. Is it a sports car? No. But it definitely holds it's own on the highway and up winding mountain roads. It's large enough to haul 4 ( as many as 7) people and a lot of stuff without a worry (both on and off road). Only down sided is that it is NOT fuel efficient. The front seats are not as plush as in my 1995 grand cheorkee limited, but still better than most other SUVs. Now at 20k I can say I haven't had to take the car back to the dealer for any repairs Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Lexus GX 460 LEANING TO RIGHT SIDE !!! Teya , 02/05/2018 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I have a NEW LEXUS GX 460 and it LEANS to the right. Took it to the dealer and they say "it is within Specs". Vehicle leans 1 1/2" to the right passenger side. Lexus refuses to repair it. Feels unsafe to drive it this way. Based on my research this is a known issue with the GX model and Lexus refuses to admit it. Please, everyone who owns a GX 460 check you vehicle for a lean to the right and contact LEXUS. THIS IS unacceptable!!!!. Check NHTSA and you will see there are more that 8 complaints about this issue. Lexus needs to issue a re-call and fix it !!! UPDATE: After a whole year going back and forth with 3 different Lexus Dealer I had to take my vehicle to an independent Toyota mechanic who was ABLE to fix what LEXUS REFUSED to repair even under warranty. It was a very easy fix , took about 1.5 hours and $28 (parts) + $170 ( labor) . Lexus kept denying the existence of the problem and came up with all kinds of nonsense stories how the vehicle "was designed to lean this way" . No vehicle is designed to lean on one side ....well...unless you buy a Lexus GX460 . Toyota / Lexus should be absolutely ashamed of this ! I can still see on the road a lot of GX 460 leaning to one side due to KDSS problems and I'm sure the owners ( if they even noticed the lean) were told the same nonsense stories. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MZ Ming , 03/01/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Lexus deactivated remote start function because customers do not use their APP. This APP charge customer $160/year. This app has a lot of bugs. Winter is very cold. A lot of inexpensive mode cars have this basic function without any fee. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 GX 460 Kevin Coldwell , 09/19/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 27 of 32 people found this review helpful Just purchase 2017 GX 460 brand new from a dealer. car had 2 miles before i test drove it. Previously i was driving 2006 GX470. Let me tell you GX470 i really a luxury SUV and drives the way Lexus should drive. After driving for a week GX460 i started to notice a light vibration in steering wheel which was kind of odd to me since car has only 200 miles. I took it to dealership, they tested it out and stated you wheels are slightly off balance. (ok can happen not a big deal). I picked it up and drove for another day. Same issue plus car is pulling to the right. Called dealer and made appointment again. After evaluation dealer said you alignment is slightly off and performed alignment (very strange to me for a brand new car). After driving another day same issue just car pull to the left. Dealer had my car for 3 days, and when i picked it up dealer states everything is tested and drives better than any new Lexus on a lot. Today i will be returning it again because problem is still there plus navigation can't get calibrated. At least 2 times a week navi is off by good 15 miles. This lexus does not have power to it at all when driving on a street (my 2010 Accord 4cyl if faster than this GX ) plus when you driving it it feels like you riding a horse. THIS IS NOT A CAR THAT LEXUS USED TO MAKE. Save your money and get MB. I can't wait to get out of this car. Now it has only 600 Miles and i got nothing but problems. Lexus stated it drives like it should. VERY BUMPY ride, NOISY and not worth spending 65K. PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS LEXUS UNLESS YOU LOOKING FOR HEADACHE. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse