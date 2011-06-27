  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GX 460
  4. Used 2014 Lexus GX 460
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2014 GX 460
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,715
See GX 460 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,715
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,715
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Torque329 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Driver Support Package (Special Order Option)yes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Cargo mat, Wheel locks and Key Glovesyes
F-Sport Alloy Wheels and Exhaust Tip Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,715
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
115V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Mark Levinson Audioyes
Wireless Headphonesyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Cargo Matyes
Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSES)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,715
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,715
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,715
F-Sport Wheel Upgradeyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Tow Hitch w/Ball Mountyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5179 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1421 lbs.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Claret Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Knight's Armor Pearl
  • Black Onyx
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sepia, premium leather
  • Ecru, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,715
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,715
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See GX 460 Inventory

Related Used 2014 Lexus GX 460 Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles