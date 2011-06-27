  1. Home
2020 Lexus GS F Base Features & Specs

More about the 2020 GS F
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,010
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,010
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,010
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/417.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,010
Torque389 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower467 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,010
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,010
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
299 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,010
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,010
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,010
Color Heads-Up Displayyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,010
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,010
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,010
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,010
19" BBS Hand-Polished Wheelsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Projector Door Lamps w/F Logoyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Premium Paintyes
Blue Brake Calipers Front and Rearyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,010
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Length193.5 in.
Curb weight4034 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume104.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,010
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
  • Atomic Silver
  • Flare Yellow
  • Caviar
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Matador Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Circuit Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • White and Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,010
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,010
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,010
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

