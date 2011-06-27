  1. Home
Used 2013 Lexus GS 450h Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 GS 450h
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)504.6/591.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower338 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Trunk Mat, Wheel locks, Rear bumper appliqueyes
Luxury Packageyes
Luxury Package w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Preferred Accessory Package w/Cargo net, Trunk mat, Wheel locksyes
Luxury Package w/Night Vision Systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
HDD Navigationyes
Heads Up Displayyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audioyes
Trunk Matyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
18" Split 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
18" Split 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4190 lbs.
Gross weight5125 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Maximum payload935 lbs.
Length190.7 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sea Mica
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Fire Agate Pearl
  • Meteor Blue Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Riviera Red
  • Obsidian
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles