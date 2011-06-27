Used 2004 Lexus GS 430 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Dream Car
Just bought a pre-owned 2004 GS 430, parchment exterior and black interior. What a beauty! This car is fast, classy, has wonderful fit and finish. Interior is a great place to be. Comfortable and controls are logical and fun to play with. The Mark Lev stereo is phenomenal. Best car stereo I have ever heard. Also have a 2001 TL with Bose which is very good, but Mark Lev is noticeably better. This car has it all - performance, reliability, comfort, value (especially if you purchase pre-owned in good condition - 7700 mis certified), looks, and a trusted brand with good service and warranty. I look forward to driving this car whenever I can!
Bang for your buck
The GS 430 2004 is just an amazing car I don't feel any separation from cars costing thousands more, the ride is exquisite, and the performance puts you in the mix of cars that cost so much more.
The Perfect Lexus
The GS430 is the second Lexus I have owned. I have to say it is The Perfect Lexus! The reason for this statement is Lexus has combined performance and luxury all in one vehicle and nailed it.
Car of the year
As one who has owned 5 Lexus automobiles, this is definitely the best one. If you are interested in a relatively trouble-free vehicle coupled with good comfort and performance and all of the "bells and whistles", the 2004 LS430 is the car for you.
Not worth the money
It's comfortable and reliable but handles like a bus and is marginally responsive. Bridgestone 17" tires are the noisiest I ever heard. Missing a number of features like, rain sensing wipers, a passenger side mirror that drops in reverse and the heated seats have but one level. My wife's 2000 ES has 2 levels. Has perpetual rattles in dash that dealer can't cure and a permanent stain on the rear seat from a tire being placed there, Lexus central was no help with either issue. It gets you back and forth smoothly and reliably, but at $50K plus there should be more from the car and Lexus service. Cars costing 30/40% less are more exciting and just as reliable.
