Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 GS 350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/487.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
F SPORT Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
F SPORT Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heads-Up Displayyes
Key Gloveyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
F SPORT Leather Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
One-Touch Power Trunkyes
Lexus Safety System+ w/Pre-Collision System (PCS)yes
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Lexus Safety System+ w/Adaptive Front Lightingyes
Lexus Safety System+ w/Triple-Beam LED Headlampsyes
Premium Paintyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Gross weight4830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
Maximum payload1104 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Ultra White
  • Atomic Silver
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Caviar
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Perforated Black, leather
  • Rioja Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
