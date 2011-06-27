  1. Home
Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 Crafted Line Features & Specs

More about the 2015 GS 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,070
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/504.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower306 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,070
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,070
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,070
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,070
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Navigation Packageyes
Navigation Systemyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,070
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,070
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Door Edge Guardsyes
F-Sport 19" Forged Wheel Upgradeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Maximum cargo capacity14.3 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume113.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Scarlet, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,070
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/35R19 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,070
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,070
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
