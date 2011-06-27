Estimated values
2019 Lexus GS 300 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,380
|$39,661
|$42,462
|Clean
|$36,649
|$38,889
|$41,635
|Average
|$35,187
|$37,344
|$39,981
|Rough
|$33,725
|$35,800
|$38,327
Estimated values
2019 Lexus GS 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,221
|$37,666
|$40,668
|Clean
|$34,532
|$36,933
|$39,876
|Average
|$33,154
|$35,466
|$38,292
|Rough
|$31,777
|$33,999
|$36,708