Used 1997 Lexus GS 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 GS 300
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Jade Pearl
