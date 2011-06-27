Used 1995 Lexus GS 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.9 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Prussian Red Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Greystone Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Shadow Rose Metallic
  • Amethyst Mist Metallic
  • Black
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
