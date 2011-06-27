Used 1995 Lexus GS 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/464.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.9 in.
|Front leg room
|44.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|194.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3660 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|Wheel base
|109.4 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
