Used 1994 Lexus GS 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 GS 300
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Mauve Metallic
  • Nightshadow Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
  • Flint Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Royal Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Beige Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Midnight Indigo Pearl Metallic
