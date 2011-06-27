  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus GS 200t Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 GS 200t
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,310
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/556.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1650 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
F SPORT 19" Split Nine-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Premium Packageyes
Navigation Systemyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Key Gloveyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
One-Touch Power Trunkyes
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels w/Summer Tiresyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity14.3 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight3805 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
Maximum payload1155 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Chateau, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
235/50R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
