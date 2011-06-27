  1. Home
2022 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 ES 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/492.9 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower302 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,050 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation w/Mark Levinson Audio Package +$2,900
Navigation Package +$1,820
F SPORT Dynamic Handling Package +$1,610
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
F SPORT Key Gloves +$25
Smart Access Card Key +$100
10.2" Head-Up Display (HUD) +$500
Power Rear Sunshade +$210
Mark Levinson Audio +$1,080
Universal Tablet Holder +$110
F SPORT Heated Leather Steering Wheel +$180
Carpet Trunk Mat +$120
Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
All-Weather Trunk Tray +$120
Illuminated Door Sills +$400
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.5 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$595
Triple Beam LED Headlights +$1,215
F SPORT Rear Bumper Applique +$80
Body Side Moldings +$210
Alloy Wheel Locks +$85
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Door Edge Guards +$145
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
Hands-Free Power Open and Close Trunk +$550
Illuminated Trunk Sill +$450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,690 lbs.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,740 lbs.
Height56.9 in.
Length195.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,050 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Caviar
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Ultra White
  • Obsidian
  • Iridium
Interior Colors
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
  • White, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
