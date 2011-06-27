  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 350
  4. 2021 Lexus ES 350
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT Features & Specs

More about the 2021 ES 350
More about the 2021 ES 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus ES 350
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,700
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Navigation Packageyes
Navigation w/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
F SPORT Black Line Special Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,700
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,700
F SPORT Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Wireless Chargeryes
Cargo Netyes
F SPORT Key Glovesyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Mark Levinson Audioyes
10.2" Head-Up Display (HUD)yes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Key Glovesyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
All-Weather Trunk Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,700
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Triple Beam LED Headlightsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Illuminated Trunk Sillyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
F SPORT Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Hands-Free Power Open and Close Trunkyes
Premium Paintyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3690 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1050 lbs.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Exterior Colors
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Caviar
  • Atomic Silver
  • Obsidian
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Circuit Red, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars