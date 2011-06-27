  1. Home
2019 Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2019 ES 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/524.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6600 rpm
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,400
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Navigation Packageyes
Navigation w/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,400
17 total speakersyes
1800 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,400
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,400
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Wireless Chargeryes
Key Gloves w/Lexus Logoyes
10.2" Head-Up Display (HUD)yes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Key Gloves w/F Logoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,400
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Panorama Glass Roofyes
Triple Beam LED Headlightsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Illuminated Trunk Sillyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
18" Split 5-Spoke Alloy Noise-Reduction Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1091 lbs.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Exterior Colors
  • Caviar
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Moonbeam Beige Metallic
  • Sunlit Green
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Chateau, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

