Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 Crafted Line Features & Specs

Overview
$40,440
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/533.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Hard Disk Drive Navigation System w/Backup Monitoryes
Crafted Lineyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Glass Breakage Sensoryes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Smart Access Key Glovesyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front head room37.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room40.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rain Sensing Wipers w/De-iceryes
High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlampsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.2 cu.ft.
Length192.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume115.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra White
Interior Colors
  • Black/Cabernet, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
