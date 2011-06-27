Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews
ES 350 - Best car, Best value
We've had this car for two months and 1500 miles. The seats are very comfortable (I'm 6'1" 250). The ride is silky smooth and very quite. We love the navigation system, and contrary to what "CarMan" wrote, it does give turn by turn voice directions, voice and visual traffic info, and even severe weather info. The only issue with the navi is that you cannot adjust some of its functions while moving. Other than this very minor navi inconvenience the car is perfect for us. It gives great gas mileage even though it is powerful and quick. The fit and finish both inside and out is exceptionally luxurious. We love this car! If you're considering buying one, you won't be disappointed.
Just what we were looking for!
We had been shopping around for our new family sedan for a long time. Eventually, no other options came close to the ES350 in terms of style, build quality, luxury, comfort, value, and fuel economy. I actually disagree with comments about this not being a "sporty" car: I have driven many "sporty" sedans, and I find the ES350 to be perfectly adequate and entertaining at legal speeds on a typical US public road: it is safe, predictable and agile enough to please its driver. And 30 m.p.g. are very easy to get in normal driving, very impressive! We have seen 31 mpg. tank average (real) during its first road trip (less than 1,000 miles on the odometer).
The seats are soooo comfortable! Goodbye Rav4.
I just traded my 2013 Rav4 XLE for this 2010 Lexus ES 350. The comfort of the Lexus is night and day. The Rav4 had rock hard seats (tilted at an odd forward angle) and a punishing, rough ride. My back could not take it any more. But the Lexus ES350 seats are soft like a recliner and I like the cold air hitting my back side in this TN heat. Also it drives so very smooth and quiet. I don't regret it for a second!!
very nice car
great ride, quite, comfortable, very reliable. 65,000 no problems at all
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
AWESOME RIDE
I just purchased the 2010 es as a surprise 50th birthday present for my wife and she loves it. She had a 2007 es and like a dummy I traded it in for a Challenger srt 8 in may of 09 and that was a big mistake. But I did give her my 2008 ls 460 when I did that but she really liked the es so I surprised her with another one. The car is great and we are very pleased and I will not purchase another brand of car anymore! I added the premium wheels, side door molding and window tint and I got every option I could get one it's loaded and it looks awesome. I can't say enough about this car we love it.
Sponsored cars related to the ES 350
Related Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner