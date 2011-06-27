Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

ES 350 - Best car, Best value CapSac , 09/05/2010 22 of 22 people found this review helpful We've had this car for two months and 1500 miles. The seats are very comfortable (I'm 6'1" 250). The ride is silky smooth and very quite. We love the navigation system, and contrary to what "CarMan" wrote, it does give turn by turn voice directions, voice and visual traffic info, and even severe weather info. The only issue with the navi is that you cannot adjust some of its functions while moving. Other than this very minor navi inconvenience the car is perfect for us. It gives great gas mileage even though it is powerful and quick. The fit and finish both inside and out is exceptionally luxurious. We love this car! If you're considering buying one, you won't be disappointed. Report Abuse

Just what we were looking for! PrAl10 , 11/21/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We had been shopping around for our new family sedan for a long time. Eventually, no other options came close to the ES350 in terms of style, build quality, luxury, comfort, value, and fuel economy. I actually disagree with comments about this not being a "sporty" car: I have driven many "sporty" sedans, and I find the ES350 to be perfectly adequate and entertaining at legal speeds on a typical US public road: it is safe, predictable and agile enough to please its driver. And 30 m.p.g. are very easy to get in normal driving, very impressive! We have seen 31 mpg. tank average (real) during its first road trip (less than 1,000 miles on the odometer).

The seats are soooo comfortable! Goodbye Rav4. Ryan Scot , 04/16/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I just traded my 2013 Rav4 XLE for this 2010 Lexus ES 350. The comfort of the Lexus is night and day. The Rav4 had rock hard seats (tilted at an odd forward angle) and a punishing, rough ride. My back could not take it any more. But the Lexus ES350 seats are soft like a recliner and I like the cold air hitting my back side in this TN heat. Also it drives so very smooth and quiet. I don't regret it for a second!!

very nice car JerseyJoe , 02/06/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful great ride, quite, comfortable, very reliable. 65,000 no problems at all Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value