Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 ES 350
Overview
$35,175
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,175
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$35,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$35,175
Torque254 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$35,175
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$35,175
Ultra Luxury Packageyes
Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,175
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,175
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$35,175
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$35,175
Pre-Collision System & Dynamic Radar Cruise Controlyes
Navigation Systemyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knobyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyes
Full-Size Spare Tireyes
Instrumentation
$35,175
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$35,175
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$35,175
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$35,175
Intuitive Parking Assistyes
HID Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Measurements
$35,175
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Length191.1 in.
Curb weight3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.
Height56.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
$35,175
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Peridot Mica
  • Starfire Pearl
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Truffle Mica
  • Black Sapphire Pearl
  • Cerulean Blue Metallic
  • Tungsten Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$35,175
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$35,175
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$35,175
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
