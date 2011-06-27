2022 Lexus ES 300h Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,900
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|44
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|44
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|43/44 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|567.6/580.8 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5,700 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,058 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Package
|+$2,410
|Navigation w/Mark Levinson Audio Package
|+$2,900
|Navigation Package
|+$1,820
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Pioneer premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|+$120
|All-Weather Trunk Tray
|+$120
|Power Rear Sunshade
|+$210
|Mark Levinson Audio
|+$1,080
|Wood Trim
|+$360
|Key Gloves
|+$25
|Wood Trim w/Ambient Lighting
|+$740
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$170
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$110
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$400
|Smart Access Card Key
|+$100
|10.2" Head-Up Display (HUD)
|+$500
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.0 in.
|Exterior Options
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$80
|Triple Beam LED Headlights
|+$1,215
|Premium Paint
|+$500
|Paint Protection Film by 3M
|+$430
|Door Edge Guards
|+$145
|Body Side Moldings
|+$210
|Illuminated Trunk Sill
|+$450
|18" Split 10-Spoke Machined Finish Wheels
|+$660
|Hands-Free Power Open and Close Trunk
|+$550
|Door Edge Film by 3M
|+$90
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$85
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,682 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|111.3 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,740 lbs.
|Height
|56.9 in.
|Length
|195.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,058 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.4 in.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|215/55R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
