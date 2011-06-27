  1. Home
2021 Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2021 ES 300h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG44
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.6/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG44
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,810
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Navigation w/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,810
17 total speakersyes
1800 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Mark Levinson premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Mark Levinson premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,810
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,810
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Wireless Chargeryes
10.2" Head-Up Display (HUD)yes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Key Glovesyes
All-Weather Trunk Trayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,810
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,810
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Triple Beam LED Headlightsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Illuminated Trunk Sillyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Premium Paintyes
Paint Protection Film by 3Myes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight3730 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1010 lbs.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Exterior Colors
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Caviar
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Moonbeam Beige Metallic
  • Obsidian
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Sunlit Green
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Chateau, premium leather
  • Rich Cream, premium leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,810
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,810
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,810
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.

