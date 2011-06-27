Estimated values
2020 Lexus ES 300h 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,315
|$38,860
|$40,758
|Clean
|$36,847
|$38,366
|$40,229
|Average
|$35,910
|$37,377
|$39,172
|Rough
|$34,974
|$36,388
|$38,114
Estimated values
2020 Lexus ES 300h Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,506
|$42,946
|$44,713
|Clean
|$40,986
|$42,400
|$44,133
|Average
|$39,944
|$41,307
|$42,973
|Rough
|$38,903
|$40,214
|$41,813
Estimated values
2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,214
|$42,414
|$43,889
|Clean
|$40,697
|$41,875
|$43,320
|Average
|$39,663
|$40,795
|$42,181
|Rough
|$38,629
|$39,716
|$41,043