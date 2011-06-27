Used 1997 Lexus ES 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3296 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Jade Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
