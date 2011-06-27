  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 300
  4. Used 1996 Lexus ES 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 ES 300
Overview
See ES 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Curb weight3374 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Shadow Rose Quartz
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Amethyst Mist Metallic
  • Classic Green Pearl
See ES 300 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles