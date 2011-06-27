  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus ES 250
  4. 2022 Lexus ES 250
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury Specs & Features

More about the 2022 ES 250
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.5/540.6 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower203 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity960 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Package +$1,820
Navigation w/Mark Levinson Audio Package +$2,900
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Pioneer premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Liners +$170
Universal Tablet Holder +$110
Smart Access Card Key +$100
Illuminated Door Sills +$400
Cargo Net +$75
All-Weather Trunk Tray +$120
Carpet Trunk Mat +$120
Mark Levinson Audio +$1,080
Key Gloves +$25
10.2" Head-Up Display (HUD) +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.5 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Exterior Options
18" Split 5-Spoke Alloy Noise-Reduction Wheels +$180
Paint Protection Film by 3M +$430
Alloy Wheel Locks +$85
Hands-Free Power Open and Close Trunk +$550
Door Edge Film by 3M +$90
Door Edge Guards +$145
Premium Paint +$500
Rear Spoiler +$200
Body Side Moldings +$210
Rear Bumper Applique +$80
Triple Beam LED Headlights +$1,215
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,780 lbs.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,740 lbs.
Height56.9 in.
Length195.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload960 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.4 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium
  • Sunlit Green
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Caviar
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Cloudburst Gray
  • Obsidian
  • Moonbeam Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Acorn, premium leather
  • Palomino, premium leather
  • Rich Cream, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
