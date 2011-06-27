Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/365.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower156 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Length183.1 in.
Width66.9 in.
Curb weight3164 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flint Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl Meatllic
  • Dark Walnut Pearl Metallic
  • Taupe Metallic
