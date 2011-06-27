Used 1990 Lexus ES 250 Consumer Reviews
Great Car!
Best investment I ever made. The car has served me well for 18 years and only now requiring extensive replacement of seals, etc., that the severe AZ heat (and time) has finally zapped.
19 years old and still boogeying
This is my first car, I bought it with 104,000 in 2008 miles and at 19 years old its still going strong. The only things that have been replaced since 1990 are the battery, tires, and only very recently the alternator and headlight bulbs. Its a straight 4 cylinder but its quicker than my sister's 04 Subaru Legacy, and it handles beautifully doing highway speeds, you'd never know it was a 1990. I absolutely love my car, I know it will start up every morning and perform as if it was only a year old.
Good Comfort and Rekiabikity
great reliable comfortable beautiful sleek wonderful lovely resilient rust- proof good great very good kicks butt knocks'em dead all weather sully
I liked my Lexus
I bought the car used, and enjoyed it very much before its untimely demise in a collision with a bus (which I walked away from). I did replace the control arm, struts, alternator, and battery but it was a 1990. I was able to get a better deal at the dealership due to knowing that the car needed those repairs so I did not feel like I got a lemon or anything. I really like the appearance of the car and the drive so I'll definitely miss it!
first and best
The first Lexus was the best......loved this car.....no problems till it was 13 years old and drove it 170 miles a day for a year...then some things started to wear out.......
