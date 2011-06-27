Used 1990 Lexus ES 250 Consumer Reviews

Great Car! Helen , 07/12/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Best investment I ever made. The car has served me well for 18 years and only now requiring extensive replacement of seals, etc., that the severe AZ heat (and time) has finally zapped. Report Abuse

19 years old and still boogeying Samantha264 , 12/29/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is my first car, I bought it with 104,000 in 2008 miles and at 19 years old its still going strong. The only things that have been replaced since 1990 are the battery, tires, and only very recently the alternator and headlight bulbs. Its a straight 4 cylinder but its quicker than my sister's 04 Subaru Legacy, and it handles beautifully doing highway speeds, you'd never know it was a 1990. I absolutely love my car, I know it will start up every morning and perform as if it was only a year old. Report Abuse

Good Comfort and Rekiabikity maguire , 12/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful great reliable comfortable beautiful sleek wonderful lovely resilient rust- proof good great very good kicks butt knocks'em dead all weather sully Report Abuse

I liked my Lexus iam1ru2 , 12/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the car used, and enjoyed it very much before its untimely demise in a collision with a bus (which I walked away from). I did replace the control arm, struts, alternator, and battery but it was a 1990. I was able to get a better deal at the dealership due to knowing that the car needed those repairs so I did not feel like I got a lemon or anything. I really like the appearance of the car and the drive so I'll definitely miss it! Report Abuse