Used 2016 Lexus CT 200h Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Sleeper Sports Hatch
Bought this car "certified" used from my Lexus dealer. Best decision ever. It performs beautifully. Lots of warranty . Don't believe the " slow acceleration" and /or "poky" performance claims - this car, if driven properly (sport mode works well), takes off like a shot and corners very well. Certainly not like a supercharged JAG, but well within sporty car realms, for a lot less money. The build quality is superb, as it should be for a Lexus. The cockpit feels, for my 150 lb. frame, just right, is very luxurious , (almost like my wife's ES 350 ) and it fits! Plenty of room in the back for cargo, too. The ride quality could be improved, though. Those low profile tires are terrible, they don't add much to cornering prowess, at reasonable speeds, and just give you lousy ride quality. All this said, I love the car overall and hope to enjoy it for a few more years. Added at 24 K miles: This car has been super reliable, not a single problem! Comments added at 32 K miles : this is an awesome fun car. Not a single problem, total super reliability. I have gotten used to the somewhat firm ride ( as compared to my wife's ES 350 ) but do enjoy the crisp ( almost go-cart ) handling. It is no big SUV, but I had no problems last year traveling 3,000 miles through the North East , getting consistent 42 + miles per gallon of regular gas. I am sorry Lexus does not make this model any more, I'd buy another one .
Navication missing
The car has 3 choices in operation. Ev, normal and Sport. The car on normal and Sport act with loads of Speed. Climb an incline with speed on EV is a challenge( I live in a hilly area). The gas efficiency is amazing. Get the GPS. It Deff is worth it. It helps you interact better with the car.
My city car
I have owned the car for 1 month and so far there has been no issues. It can be a bit noisy and you do feel every bump but I use it mainly for city driving so I am ok with that. Great gas mileage and you get the Lexus support. A great entry into the luxury car market. Update.... It has been 6 months now, and I am still very pleased with my purchase. No issues so far.
Sick of paying $70 per week for gas
This sporty hatch is great for hauling my scuba and other gear in the back, jostling through freeway traffic and it leaves a smaller carbon footprint than my gas guzzling sedan. Not a lot of power, but how much power do you need in daily traffic? On the highway you can shift into sport mode which gives you the ability to accelerate easily into traffic. This is a good little commuter car with some luxury features. I got the white with caramel interior which looks sharp. At 6'2" I can easily get in and out of the car and there is plenty of head and leg room. The price was affordable and Bobby at Lexus of Westminster was great to deal with. I decided on a certified pre-owned model with nearly three years of warranty remaining (and unlimited miles). You can pay less for this vehicle but beware of hidden destination fees charged by independent dealers and for vehicles with accident histories. When you are told that the price is bottom-line and no haggle, don't believe it. Nearly all of the dealers I spoke to were willing to come down off even internet prices for a ready buyer.
A Prius with Lexus luxury
I love this little car. $16 bucks gets you 426 miles a tank. It’s very comfortable, I love the controls, and it’s fun to drive. I agree that it’s a little pokey. But if you need to merge onto the highway quickly you can snap it into sport mode and it makes a big difference. The plastics are cheapish. My pugs scratched it a bit rustling around in the back despite the cover and now it’s ruined and needs to be touched up. Apart from that it’s an awesome car. I am 5’4” and my husband is 6’0”. We both have awesome leg and head room as both the driver and passenger. The backseat has decent leg room if you’re smaller than 6’0”. It handles nicely and offers good visibility. There are 4 cup holders but not in the back seat. They’re located in the front doors and 2 in the middle so the rear passengers will have to use the middle ones. This is fine for me considering I don’t anticipate hauling people with drinks around.
