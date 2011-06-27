Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Hatchback Consumer Reviews

CT 200h Lexus 2012 ld14 , 12/08/2011 43 of 43 people found this review helpful I just bought this car a couple weeks ago. The mileage is amazing; I am getting about 44-45 MPG, better than I expected. The car drives nicely and hugs the road tightly, so that i feel in good control. It is sporty and fun, and looks like a technologically advanced car inside. The use of space is very good. The only thing better would be the same car in a larger version. Report Abuse

Great MPG feng2 , 01/08/2012 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Due to my long distance commute, I perchased the CT200h. I used to drive my Porsche Cayenne S to work. The MPG was about 18 MPG on average. I had this CT200h for three weeks now. The MPG is 44.3 on average for about 500 miles. Today, I filled up the tank with the regular non ethanol added fuel. The MPG is 49.7 MPG with 35 mile on the freeway in the Sport mode and 5 miles in the Normal mode. I am sure the MPG will reach 50 MPG if I drive it in the Normal mode full time. In Chicago area, the fuel has 10% ethanol in it. I have to add the non ethanol fuel in Indiana where I work. The non ethanol fuel does increase the MPG by at least 15%. I will stick to the non ethanol fuel then.

Stylish well built car, not suitable for families! Richard Waldron , 03/02/2015 Premium 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 62 of 63 people found this review helpful Had this car almost 3 years now, just reached the 30k mark. It is a great little car with good gas savings. We seem to average about 40-45 mpg with a mix of city and highway driving. I really only have 2 complaints.. 1. It is very low. So low I can not drive it up my drive without scrapping the bottom. So I have to park it on the street. 2. It is great for 1-2 people, but the back is too small for adults. With a baby on the way we will have to trade it in. Definitely no room for a stroller in the trunk! Trunk can not even fit a regular size suitcase. Tip: go to Toyota not Lexus for any servicing. A major Lexus service costs around $750. Toyota charge $200 for exactly the same service

Outstanding Car megaman4 , 02/11/2012 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We had the car for over two weeks now, what a great vehicle. The gas mileage is outstanding, amazing how little it costs to fill this car up and how far you get on a full tank. Moving form a larger vehicle, it does take some time to get used to. Very responsive steering, good visibility from all angles. It really is a fun car to drive, plenty of space for the front and rear passengers.