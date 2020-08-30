Lexus Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- 90,153 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$3,164 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***AFFORDABLE LUXURY................................2004 LEXUS SC430 ROADSTER, HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, MILLENIUM SILVER METALLIC WITH A LITE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, IN DASH CD CHANGER AND CASSETTE, FOGLIGHTS, HEADLIGHT WASHERS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, ONLY 90K MILES, LEXUS QUALITY AND RELIABILITY, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 18 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y840053076
Stock: MAX18713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 37,585 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995$677 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***YES ONLY 37K ORIGINAL MILES...............................2004 LEXUS SC430 ROADSTER, HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, MILLENIUM SILVER METALLIC WITH A LITE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, IN DASH CD CHANGER AND CASSETTE, FOGLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, CHROME ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y340054152
Stock: MAX18674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 69,003 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$498 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***ABSOLUTELY RED WITH LOW MILEAGE................................2004 LEXUS SC430 ROADSTER, HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, FOGLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, ONLY 69K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y340060159
Stock: MAX18618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 96,354 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***FUN ROADSTER.......................2006 LEXUS SC430 ROADSTER, HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, FOGLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, GRAPHITE ALLOY WHEELS, PLESAE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y869002191
Stock: MAX18620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 59,702 miles16 mi away
$19,981
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y240052246
Stock: AP00345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 113,208 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***PRICED TO GO, GREAT COLOR COMBINATION...............................2006 LEXUS SC430 HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE, CHARCOAL GRAY WITH A SADDLE BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFN48Y269001358
Stock: MAX18781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 121,354 miles35 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$14,989
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Located 35 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Luxury Pkg Navigation System 18" 5-Spoke Liquid Graphite Alloy Wheels Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package Headlamp Washers Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Convertible Hardtop Black; Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel.*** front line ready , with navigation, these are 310 HP, WITH RECTRATABLE HARD TOP, ITS 2 CARS IN ONE !!! RARE CAR NEW . EVER RARER PREOWNED IN THIS CONDITION , comes with our world class warranty This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Go topless! This convertible is perfect way to open up more fun in your daily commute or your weekend adventures. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This low mileage Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top . Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. This wonderfully maintained Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. The incredible 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. The handling and stopping power of this Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top is enhanced by the recently replaced tires. The paint on this car has no serious defects, blemishes, scratches or scrapes. More information about the 2010 Lexus IS 350C convertable hard top: The 2010 Lexus IS 250 and IS 350 sport sedans bring the driving feel of a sports coupe to a more practical 4-door sedan body style, and both have some available high-tech features that aren't offered by their head-on competitors. The new convertible models compete in the same class as the BMW 3-series and Audi A4, bringing fresh looks as well as a high-quality interior to the table. Strengths of this model include plenty of luxury features and high-tech options, attractive styling, standard safety features, and Terrific overall performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFE2C2XA2504614
Stock: A2504614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 85,806 miles758 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$16,990
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Located 758 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C2XA2507879
Stock: 2000632323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 102,942 miles1,153 mi awayShips to 20147*
$16,998
CarMax Plano - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Plano / Texas
Located 1,153 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C25B2520282
Stock: 18875667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,650 miles2,314 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$16,998
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
Located 2,314 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHFF2C2XB2519953
Stock: 19277984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.