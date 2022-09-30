Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. 2023 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 Autobiography LWB 5 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Range Rover
More about the 2023 Range Rover
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$156,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG16/21 MPG
EPA combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)380.8/499.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size4.4 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower523 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,716 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Full time 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Advertisement
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Range Rover
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length207.0 in.
Overall width with mirrors87.0 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheelbase126.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.9 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity92.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach34.7 degrees
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Curb weight5,620 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,716 lbs.
Gross weight7,385 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Belgravia Green Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Charente Grey Premium Metallic
  • Batumi Gold Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Perlino, premium leather
  • Ebony/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Ebony, leatherette/premium cloth
  • Caraway/Caraway, premium leather
  • Perlino/Perlino, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Premium leatheryes
Captains chairs front seatsyes
20-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
20-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver cooled seatyes
Passenger cooled seatyes
Massagingyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room48.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your Range Rover
At a Glance:
  • 11 Colors
  • 12 Trims
  • 4 Packages
  • $104,500starting MSRP
Build & PriceLANDROVERUSA.COM
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
1700 watts stereo outputyes
29 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Video monitoryes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cooled storage compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
285/45R22 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$650
Wheel Protection Pack +$190
Tailgate Event Suite +$0
Tailgate Event Suite +$1,200
Emergency Pack +$65
Shadow Exterior Pack +$1,000
Nickel Atlas Exterior Pack +$0
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Advanced Tow Assist +$450
Interior Options
Interior Options
Premium Non-Leather Upgrade +$0
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$0
SV Bespoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel (Open Pore) +$550
SV Bespoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel (Gloss) +$550
No Rear Seat Entertainment +$0
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Ventilated 2nd Row Seats +$0
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Massage Front Seats w/Executive Class Rear Seats +$0
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Class Comfort Plus Rear Seats +$5,200
Loadspace Partition Net +$100
Duo Tone Ebony/Perlino Headlining +$0
Perlino Headlining +$0
SV Bespoke Duo Tone Ebony/Deep Garnet Leather Headlining +$0
SV Bespoke Perlino Leather Headlining +$0
SV Bespoke Duo Tone Ebony/Caraway Leather Headlining +$0
SV Bespoke Ebony Leather Headlining +$0
Premium Non-Leather Steering Wheel +$0
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
21" Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Contrast - Style 7021 +$0
22" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 1075 +$1,500
22" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 1073 +$600
Deployable Side Steps +$4,600
Power Assisted Doors +$1,750
Tow Hitch Receiver w/Trailer Wiring +$750
21" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit +$450
23" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit +$550
23" SV Bespoke Silver Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Contrast - Style 1079 +$2,000
22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit +$500
22" SV Bespoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels w/Black Contrast - Style 7023 +$350
22" SV Bespoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels w/Black Contrast - Style 1072 +$900
23" Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Contrast - Style 1075 +$1,500
Heated Windshield +$350
Self-Sealing Tires +$200
Inventory

Related 2023 Land Rover Range Rover P530 Autobiography LWB 5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates