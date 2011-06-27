2022 Land Rover Range Rover P525 Autobiography LWB Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$151,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Center and rear locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|440.0/577.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|518 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Torque
|461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.8 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Shadow Exterior Package
|+$1,100
|Tow Pack
|+$1,450
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$310
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$240
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$510
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks & Lugs
|+$450
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|+$190
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|1700 watts stereo output
|yes
|29 total speakers
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather, alloy and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Comfort Plus Rear Seats
|+$6,250
|24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Comfort Rear Seats
|+$2,650
|24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seats
|yes
|Activity Key
|+$410
|No Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outlets
|+$150
|Leather Headlining
|yes
|Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment
|+$360
|Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter
|+$300
|Front Center Console Cooler Compartment
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|20 -way power driver seat
|yes
|20 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|46.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|21" 6 Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002
|+$750
|21" 6 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 6002
|yes
|SVO Bespoke Paint
|yes
|22" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7007
|+$2,150
|22" 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 5004
|+$1,450
|Satin Body-Colored Exterior Accents
|yes
|22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 9012
|+$2,150
|22" 11 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1046
|+$2,150
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|yes
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|yes
|Deployable Side Steps - LWB
|+$4,600
|21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 7001
|yes
|20" 12 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1065
|yes
|Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|yes
|SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paint
|+$12,050
|SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paint
|+$7,450
|SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paint
|+$9,200
|SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paint
|+$4,550
|Black Brake Calipers
|+$510
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|+$1,800
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|25.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.5 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5404 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7055 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|Height
|73.5 in.
|Length
|204.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Wheel base
|122.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R21 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Land Rover Range Rover P525 Autobiography LWB info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Other models to consider
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Q7
- 2021 A6
- 2021 Audi A4
- 2021 Audi e-tron
- 2021 Q3
- 2020 Q5
- Audi S4 2021
- Audi TT RS 2021
- 2021 Audi R8
Research Similar Vehicles
- Nissan Rogue Sport 2020
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 Toyota Highlander
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2021 Lexus RX 350
- 2021 Wrangler
- 2021 Honda CR-V
- 2021 Model Y
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- Tesla Model X 2021
Latest updates on new cars
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- 2022 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2022 Subaru Forester News
- 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 News
Other models
- Used INFINITI QX30 Round Rock TX
- Used Audi A5 Joliet IL
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door Moreno Valley CA
- Used BMW X1 Thornton CO
- Used McLaren 720S Pomona CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Glendale AZ
- Used BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Coral Springs FL
- Used BMW X1 Rapid City SD
- Used Ram CV Tradesman San Bernardino CA
- Used Toyota Highlander Cary NC
- Used Kia Niro Roseville CA
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe Littleton CO
- Used BMW 6 Series Cary NC
- Used Mercedes-Benz GL-Class Yonkers NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Joliet IL
- Used Volvo S80 Stamford CT
- Used Lexus UX 250h Olathe KS
- Used Nissan Titan Valdosta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Littleton CO
- Used Cadillac Escalade Santa Clarita CA
- Used Honda Ridgeline Cary NC
- Used Hyundai Azera Coral Springs FL
- Used BMW X6 M Roseville CA
- Used Ford Econoline Wagon Littleton CO
- Used Toyota GR Supra Joliet IL
- Used INFINITI QX80 Pasadena TX
- Used Ram 1500 Carrollton TX
- Used Toyota Prius Glendale CA
- Used Nissan Rogue Select Oceanside CA
- Used Nissan Maxima Davenport IA