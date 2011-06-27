  1. Home
2021 Land Rover Range Rover P525 Autobiography Fifty Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$148,500
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$148,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)436.8/573.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$148,500
1700 watts stereo outputyes
29 total speakersyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$148,500
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather, alloy and wood steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$148,500
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Activity Keyyes
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Comfort Plus Rear Seatsyes
Leather Steering Wheelyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyes
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filteryes
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Comfort Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$148,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$148,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$148,500
22" 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Forged Alloy Wheels - Style 5087yes
Heated Windshieldyes
Black Roof Rails - SWByes
Deployable Side Steps - SWByes
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
Fixed Side Steps - SWByes
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5254 lbs.
Gross weight6967 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Exterior Colors
  • Davos White
  • Bahama Gold
  • Tuscan Blue
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, leather
  • Vintage Tan w/Ebony/Tan, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Ebony, leather
  • Vintage Tan w/Ebony/Tan/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, leather
  • Ivory w/Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Navy w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Navy, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$148,500
R22 tiresyes
22 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$148,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$148,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

