2021 Land Rover Range Rover P400e Autobiography Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$131,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe42 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
EPA kWh/100 mi80
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA Electricity Range19 mi.
Engine
Torque472 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower398 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Entertainment Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Shadow Exterior Packageyes
Tow Pack - PHEVyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
1700 watts stereo outputyes
29 total speakersyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather, alloy and wood steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Activity Keyyes
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Comfort Plus Rear Seatsyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outletsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Comfort Rear Seatsyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Leather Steering Wheelyes
Leather Headliningyes
24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyes
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filteryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Heated Windshieldyes
Satin Body-Colored Exterior Accentsyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
20" 12 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1065yes
Deployable Side Steps - PHEVyes
Black Roof Rails - SWByes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
Fixed Side Steps - SWByes
21" 6 Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity59.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5532 lbs.
Gross weight7077 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5511 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan w/Ebony/Tan, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan w/Ebony/Tan/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Navy w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Navy, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, leather
  • Ivory w/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

