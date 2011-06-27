2021 Land Rover Range Rover P400e Autobiography Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Center and rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|EPA Combined MPGe
|42 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|3.0 hr.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|80
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA Electricity Range
|19 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Torque
|472 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|398 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Entertainment Package
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|yes
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|yes
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Exterior Protection Pack
|yes
|Shadow Exterior Package
|yes
|Tow Pack - PHEV
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|1700 watts stereo output
|yes
|29 total speakers
|yes
|audio/video remote control remote control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather, alloy and wood steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Activity Key
|yes
|24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Comfort Plus Rear Seats
|yes
|Front Center Console Cooler Compartment
|yes
|110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outlets
|yes
|CD/DVD Player
|yes
|10" Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Executive Comfort Rear Seats
|yes
|Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Leather Headlining
|yes
|24-Way Heated/Cooled, Hot Stone Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seats
|yes
|Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|20 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|20 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Satin Body-Colored Exterior Accents
|yes
|SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paint
|yes
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|yes
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kit
|yes
|20" 12 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1065
|yes
|Deployable Side Steps - PHEV
|yes
|Black Roof Rails - SWB
|yes
|SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paint
|yes
|Black Brake Calipers
|yes
|Fixed Side Steps - SWB
|yes
|21" 6 Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002
|yes
|SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paint
|yes
|SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paint
|yes
|SVO Bespoke Paint
|yes
|21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 7001
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|59.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5532 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7077 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|25.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.5 degrees
|Length
|196.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5511 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Wheel base
|115.0 in.
|Width
|78.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R21 tires
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$131,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
