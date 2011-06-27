2021 Land Rover Range Rover P360 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$92,000
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$92,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)495.0/632.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Torque365 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Driver Assist Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByes
Tow Pack - Non-PHEVyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Entertainment Packageyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Park Pro Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Park Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Vision Assist Packyes
Drive Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$92,000
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
380 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$92,000
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$92,000
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Suedecloth Headliningyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outletsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
16-Way Heated Front Seats w/Manual Recline Heated Rear Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Goyes
Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Scriptyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filteryes
19" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$92,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,000
22" 5 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
22" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7007yes
21" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
20" 12 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1065yes
Tow Hitch Receiver w/Trailer Wiringyes
Black Roof Rails - SWByes
Front Fog Lightsyes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Fixed Side Steps - SWByes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Heated Windshieldyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yes
20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
Deployable Side Steps - SWByes
21" 9 Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9001yes
Soft Door Closeyes
22" 11 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 1046yes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
21" 6 Spoke Gloss Silver Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
21" 6 Spoke Gloss Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4974 lbs.
Gross weight6920 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Exterior Colors
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, leather
  • Ivory w/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$92,000
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$92,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

