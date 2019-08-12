2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Review
- Excellent balance of off-road ability and luxury
- A wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
- Long-wheelbase variant provides additional rear legroom
- Available with a diesel engine
- Uncomfortable ride quality
- Ponderous handling and steering
- Infotainment system is frustratingly glitchy and slow
- A lot of money for an SUV with so many drawbacks
- A new turbocharged inline-six replaces the previous supercharged V6
- New plug-in hybrid powertrain
- Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
Thinking of going off-road in your luxury SUV? Most of today's models aren't really suitable for anything other than driving along a dirt road. A notable exception, however, is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover. It's just at home bouncing along a muddy and rocky trail as it is cruising Rodeo Drive.
Our verdict
The Range Rover is a luxurious and premium large SUV with baked-in off-road capability, but it's facing ever sharper competition in a segment it once had almost entirely to itself. The exceptionally upscale cabin can't compensate for a plethora of weaknesses.
How does the Range Rover drive?
The big, plush Range Rover isn't meant to be a performance machine, but almost any demand taxes its capabilities. The six-cylinder engine in the P400 is smooth and sufficiently powerful, but there's a noticeable delay between asking for acceleration and getting it. Braking performance is also subpar, and at low speed the grabby brakes can make it hard to stop smoothly.
The soft suspension and slow steering make driving along curvy roads a sloshy, woozy chore. Even in a straight line, the Range Rover requires near constant steering correction, adding to the business of driving the big luxo-barge. On the plus side, the Range Rover is impressively competent off-road.
How comfortable is the Range Rover?
Premium vehicles come with high expectations for comfort, but the Range Rover misses the mark. The front seats are big and wide but also relatively flat. We found ourselves tiring of them on longer drives. The suspension irons out most road imperfections, but at the loss of any sort of body control. The soft, floaty ride has the stability of a noodle and might be tough on sensitive stomachs.
One notable strength of the Land Rover is noise insulation: The cabin is cut off from traffic noise, there's no wind noise to speak of, and what road and tire noise makes it in is filtered down into nonintrusive frequencies.
How’s the interior?
Most of the Range Rover's controls are well placed, and the use of multiple touch screens cuts down on button clutter. You have to learn the system menus to adjust settings, and with so many screens it's not always obvious where to look. In practice, it's not as sleek of a system to use as it appears.
The Range Rover offers plenty of space all around, and the tall windows only increase the impression of roominess. Those big windows contribute to excellent all-around visibility. The surround-view parking camera system can also help with parking, but our test car's was buggy and inexplicably switched to the vehicle's parking sensor diagrams when reversing.
How’s the tech?
Truly a mixed bag. Our test vehicle's Meridian stereo provided top-notch sound quality. The navigation system is highly functional, with good traffic routing and the ability to easily add points of interest to your route. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration is a pleasant highlight, largely working well and displaying nicely on the crisp screen.
Unfortunately, all of this tech routes through an infotainment system that can be slow to respond. The system is pleasantly customizable and graphically sharp, but it's also slow to start up, buggy and often irritating to use. The rudimentary voice controls, with their mediocre accuracy, don't help matters. Driver aids are likewise behind the curve in refinement and functionality.
How’s the storage?
The Range Rover's cargo area is spacious, though three-row competitors offer more room behind their second rows. The split tailgate design is useful for keeping small or loose items confined to the cargo area, but it also requires you to push bulkier items over carpet to get them situated, which is not ideal for loading big, heavy objects.
In the cabin, there's some useful storage space, including the dual gloveboxes and several cubbies. The cooler box isn't really worth it — it eats up storage space and doesn't do too much to chill food or drinks. The 7,700-pound max towing capacity is among the best in the class, adding utility to the Rover.
How economical is the Range Rover?
We tested the mild hybrid P400, which is rated by the EPA at 21 mpg combined. This is decent for a big luxury SUV. But in practice, we found the Range Rover had trouble cracking 20 mpg, even with a bias toward freeway driving.
Is the Range Rover a good value?
The Range Rover is one of the pricier large luxury SUVs — it starts around $90,000 and quickly climbs above the $100,000 mark with options. You get a good amount of standard capability, and the cabin materials and construction are top-notch even by luxury standards. But at this highly competitive price point, the Range Rover just doesn't seem quite worth the money. Other than the off-road features, there's little else in the Range Rover that stands out.
Wildcard
The Range Rover has an undeniable presence and can make the driver feel special from behind the wheel. There's something to be said for its unapologetic truck-like character. But with more competition in the class, it's no longer the only big SUV that can make you feel like a lord.
It's also a lot of work to drive. Some might see that as part of its charm, but it's a distinctly un-luxurious trait. You have to think about throttle and braking, planning every action, and the steering wheel requires constant tending. It's hard to escape the conclusion that, in today's competitive landscape, the Range Rover has gone from being a unique proposition to another face in the crowd.
Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Range Rover models
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover comes in five main versions: base, HSE, P525 HSE, Autobiography, and SVAutobiography. While the base Range Rover comes well-equipped, the HSE gives you more standard features. The P525 HSE is similarly equipped but has a supercharged V8. Next, the Autobiography provides more luxury options and driver assist systems, and the SVAutobiography adds more power and sportier suspension tuning. The long-wheelbase versions of the P525 HSE, Autobiography and SVAutobiography add more than 7 inches of rear legroom.
Features & Specs
|SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD
5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$178,500
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|557 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Range Rover safety features:
- Terrain Response 2
- Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Detects signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. the competition
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Land Rover Discovery
Like most Land Rovers, the Land Rover Discovery can handle some light off-roading. It doesn't have the Range Rover's supreme capabilities, nor does its cabin stun from every angle. But it offers many of the same luxury features and costs significantly less than the Range Rover.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Porsche Cayenne
Like the Range Rover, the Porsche Cayenne offers more off-road ability than most competing luxury SUVs. But its real strength is on pavement, where its corner-carving performance is second to none. No matter which engine you go with, the Cayenne offers electronic upgrades that make it the best-handling SUV by a wide margin.
Land Rover Range Rover vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
In terms of off-road prowess, the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the Range Rover's toughest rivals. Its interior is nowhere near as luxurious. (You'll have to fork over a little more for the mechanically related Lexus LX 570 for that.) But the Land Cruiser has serious mechanical hardware that makes it a superior rock-crawler.
Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover:
- A new turbocharged inline-six replaces the previous supercharged V6
- New plug-in hybrid powertrain
- Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
Is the Land Rover Range Rover reliable?
Is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover?
The least-expensive 2020 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $178,500.
Other versions include:
- SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $178,500
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover?
2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Overview
The 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is offered in the following styles: SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic.
