2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$96,150
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Driver Assist Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByes
Styling Accent Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Entertainment Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Park Pro Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Vision Assist Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
First and Second Row Smoker's Packageyes
Shadow Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$96,150
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
380 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$96,150
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$96,150
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Suedecloth Headliningyes
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outletsyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Car Care Kityes
CD/DVD Playeryes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
22-Way Heated/Cooled, Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Goyes
Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Scriptyes
20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$96,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,150
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$96,150
22" 9 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
Deployable Side Steps - SWByes
21" 9 Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9001yes
22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
22" 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1046yes
21" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
22" 7 Split-Spoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7007yes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Black Roof Rails - SWByes
Front Fog Lightsyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Fixed Side Steps - SWByes
22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
21" 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
Atlas Exterior Accentsyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yes
21" 6 Spoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
19" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4955 lbs.
Gross weight6920 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Interior Colors
  • Ivory w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Navy w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Navy, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$96,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
255/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$96,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$96,150
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
