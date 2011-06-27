  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Land Rover Range Rover TDv6 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$91,700
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$91,700
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Ad
1 Offer Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Range Rover
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$91,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.4/635.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$91,700
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$91,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$91,700
Driver Assist Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByes
Styling Accent Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Entertainment Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Park Pro Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Park Packyes
Vision Assist Packyes
Drive Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
First and Second Row Smoker's Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$91,700
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
380 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$91,700
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$91,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,700
Suedecloth Headliningyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outletsyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Car Care Kityes
16-Way Heated Front Seats w/Manual Recline Heated Rear Seatsyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Goyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Scriptyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$91,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,700
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$91,700
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$91,700
22" 9 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
Deployable Side Steps - SWByes
21" 9 Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9001yes
22" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
22" 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1046yes
21" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
20" 12 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1065yes
Soft Door Closeyes
22" 7 Split-Spoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7007yes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Light Silver Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Black Roof Rails - SWByes
Front Fog Lightsyes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Fixed Side Steps - SWByes
22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
21" 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 5004yes
21" 6 Spoke Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
19" Full Size Spare Wheel w/Tool Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$91,700
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4940 lbs.
Gross weight6834 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.5 degrees
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$91,700
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ivory w/Ebony, leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$91,700
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$91,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$91,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Inventory

Related 2020 Land Rover Range Rover TDv6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars